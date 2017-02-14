Acro-Yoga on V-Tine’s Day

Who says you have to celebrate the people you love with the traditional “chocolates and dinner” on Valentine’s Day? Here’s a local Fremont alternative for tonight: Valentine’s Partner Yoga at Aatma Fitness. Drop in at 6:30 for a one-hour session of Acro-Yoga with your partner, friend or family member, and get ready for some fun while balancing in the air, on the ground and everything in-between. Call ahead to confirm space available, or pre-register online – and remember to bring a yoga mat!

The evening is free for members, or costs $22 for drop-ins.