Valentine’s Day the Fremont Way

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Fremonters are lucky enough to have Seattle’s favorite organic chocolatiers right in our own neighborhood. Theo Chocolates, famous for their “bean to bar” process, happens to be pairing up with Woodford Reserve for a romantic evening full of chocolate and whiskey. Save the night: February 13, starting at 6:30 p.m

These two local entrepreneurs are offering a pairing of Woodford Reserve’s finest whiskey and a Theo specialty chocolate created just for the event. And these thoughtful neighbors of ours are even throwing in an Uber code to get you back home safe and sound. Price is just $40, so make your reservation at the Theo Chocolates website. This one is (obviously) a 21+ event, but you can also mark your calendar for the all-ages chocolate and cheese pairing at Theo on February 22.