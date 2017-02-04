Rooftop Chickens in Fremont?

Yes, you read that right — chickens are perching and pecking atop one of Fremont’s trendy new high-rise apartment communities. Tapping into the urban farming concept, developers of the recently opened Bowman complex on Stone Way North installed a chicken coop on the rooftop, reportedly the first in Seattle. Five spunky little hens rule the roost up there, befriending city-slicker residents with a yearning for rural perks – such as fresh eggs. After signing a waiver, community residents of Bowman can scoop up the freshest eggs in town. They can also watch their little “pets” from afar, on a chicken coop cam.

Rooftop amenities can be a deciding factor when choosing an apartment, and Fremont has some of the best. Velo on Woodlawn Park Avenue has an inside ramp for bicyclists, and Ray (also on Stone Way North) sports a full array of rooftop amenities, including a bocce ball court, four firepits, BBQ grills and two big-screen televisions. There are also full-on views of Lake Union and the Seattle skyline, as well as an enclosed lounge with pool table and kitchen. When Ray first opened, the enclosed lounge area was an “orangerie” with a mini grove of citrus trees, but residents overwhelmingly preferred a year-round enclosed hang-out spot on top.

So keep your eye to the sky for a glimpse of Fremont’s new upper extremities – and note that the street-level amenities of these buildings are typically open to the public, such as the hip new 36 Stone cafe and bar beneath the Ray building.