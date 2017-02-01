Seattle Public Library Foundation College Scholarships

From our sister site Mapleleaflife

Seattle high school seniors and college undergraduates are invited to enter an essay scholarship competition created by The Seattle Public Library Foundation to honor civic leader Stimson Bullitt.

The fourth annual Stimson Bullitt Civic Courage Scholarship seeks essays that explore civic courage. Essays may be submitted online through 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2017. Three scholarships will be awarded: the author of the winning essay will receive $5,000, and the authors of the two second-place essays will each receive $2,500.

The competition is open to high school seniors and college undergraduate students who live, work or attend school in Seattle. Participants must have a Library card issued by The Seattle Public Library.

Winners will be announced in June 2017, and winning essays will be added to the collection in the Hugh and Jane Ferguson Seattle Room at the Central Library. Blue ribbon scholarship judges include authors Sherman Alexie, Paula Becker, Jon Krakauer and Jonathan Raban.

The Library Foundation created the Stimson Bullitt Civic Courage Scholarship Competition to commemorate Bullitt’s dedication to the community and his appreciation of individuals who were willing to go against public opinion and take a stand to better the world.

“This civic courage essay contest is a most fitting tribute to his legacy,” said Jonna Ward, CEO of the Library Foundation. “Stim’s commitment and generosity helped build and sustain important Seattle institutions like the Seattle Parks Foundation, the Bullitt Foundation and the Library Foundation. We are happy to honor his contributions to the Seattle community.”

Bullitt, who died in 2009, was a lawyer, decorated soldier, outdoorsman, civil rights activist, developer, philanthropist, broadcaster, environmentalist and community leader in Seattle. He believed that courageous civic leadership could improve the lives of people in our community now and in the future.

Bullitt saw the Library as an institution that embodied his commitment to equality of opportunity for all. Through his significant bequest to the Library Foundation, his commitment lives on in programs, resources and opportunities at the Library.

For full contest rules, visit the scholarship competition website.