Most drop-in activities now free at Community Centers

Courtesy of our sister site My Ballard.com.

Thanks to funding from the Seattle Park District as part of the Community Center Strategic Plan, as of the first of the year, most drop-in activities at Seattle Parks and Recreation community centers are now free.

During a public outreach process, Seattle Parks and Recreation heard from many communities that even small drop-in fees can be a barrier for people with low incomes, preventing many from taking part in some of our basic activities and services.

In general, a true drop-in activity is one that does not regularly hire staff or have regular materials and supply costs. For most community centers, this means the following activities are now free:

Tot Gyms and Tot Rooms

Fitness Rooms

Basketball, Pickleball, Dodgeball, Volleyball

Pool Tables

Table games like Bridge or Mahjong

and most other activities that previously had $1, $2, or $3 drop-in fees.

The following kinds of activities will continue to charge a fee:

Program drop-in (paying for a class one session at a time)

Special events

Drop-in activities held outside normal operating hours

For more information, or if you have questions about a previously purchased punch card for drop-in activities, contact Northgate Community Center at (206) 386-4283 or Green Lake Community Center at 684-0780 to find out more.