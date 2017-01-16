Power Outage in Fremont

It’s not just you – the majority of households and businesses in Fremont are experiencing a power outage this afternoon. According to Seattle City Light, the outage began at 2:38 p.m. and is expected to be fully restored by 6:00 p.m. However, the luckiest of us are already seeing lights popping back on, way ahead of schedule. The source of the outage is still being determined, but it has affected more than just Fremont – some 22,000 Seattle City Light customers are “in the dark” as well, from as far north as Greenwood and up to Queen Anne. Let’s send out some collective good vibes that we’ll all “see the light” by the time the sun sets at 4:46 p.m.

If you still have a charge on your phone or laptop, follow the power company’s progress at http://www.seattle.gov/light/sysstat/. It’s updated every 15 minutes. Alternatively, call the outage hotline at 206-684-3000.

Meanwhile, dig out those flashlights and candles, just in case — and be careful out there!