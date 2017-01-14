Donate Coats to Keep Homeless Warm

This recent photo of a homeless woman on Fremont Avenue and 34th reminds us there’s more we can do for those who’ve fallen on hard times. On 34-degree afternoons like this one, a warm winter coat can make all the difference – and fortunately, there’s an app for that. The nonprofit WeCount organization lets you check online for specific needs nearby, and then donate items that are likely sitting around your home, unused. This time of year, it’s all about keeping people warm. So visit the WeCount website or smartphone app to find a match for your unused coats, hats, gloves and scarves, and then drop them off at nearby locations. The closest drop boxes for those of us in Fremont are in Ballard, Interbay and the U District.