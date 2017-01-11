With names like Rabbit Wilde and Honey Mustard, who can resist stopping by Fremont Abbey for a listen to these quintessential musical artists who are making names for themselves all over the Northwest. They hit the stage at The Abbey on Saturday, January 14th at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7).

Ear to the Ground Music describes the indie-rock quartet of Rabbit Wilde perfectly:

“If you like dancing, forest landscapes, adventures, Colorado, the PNW, harmonious vocals, love stories, early mornings, late nights, local produce, or strong coffee, you will love Rabbit Wilde…This is art and entertainment in a beautiful form. The entire album is just flawless and I want everyone to enjoy it.

-Ear To The Ground Music

Don’t miss this one; it’s an all-ages show, with some seating available and plenty of standing/dancing room. Tickets cost $10 for students; $13 in advance; and $17 at the door. Remember that Fremont Abbey is a nonprofit — so your ticket prices support awesome art all over Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.