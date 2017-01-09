Live Music and Live Painting at The Abbey

We all know to expect the unexpected at Fremont Abbey, and this week is certainly no exception. Picture this: live music, live painting and slam poetry, all in one place on one night. That’s our Abbey, Fremont’s eclectic hometown hangout. Head over there for The Round on Tuesday, January 10th at 8:00 p.m. to hear featured musician Matt Bishop from Hey Marseilles and folk singer Lydia Ramsey, along with spoken word artist Sienna Burnett and live painter Lindsay Schoeneman.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and all ages are welcome. There’s also a bar area, so bring ID. Bar profits go to charity, thanks to local sponsors that include Two Beers, Seattle Cider, Ninkasi, Georgetown Brewing, Proletariat, Sound Spirits and Wilridge Winery. Let’s all come out to show that Fremont supports the arts and our own (nonprofit) Abbey, as well as local brewers, vintners and distillers.