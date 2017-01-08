An Evening of Poetry

Ever harbored a secret penchant for poetry? You’ll be inspired to hear from some of Seattle’s emerging poets at the Fremont Library tomorrow night. Head over to the library on N. 35th Street (not far from the Troll) by 6:30 p.m. on January 9th for the free quarterly series. It’s open to the public, for all ages and interest levels. It only goes until 7:45, so get there early to hear fresh new voices on the Northwest poetry scene.

If you’d like to take home some of what you hear, the folks from Floating Bridge Press will be on hand with books to purchase. Otherwise, there’s no need to pull out your wallet — just enjoy a relaxing time with new or old friends at the library.