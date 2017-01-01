News blog for Seattle's Fremont neighborhood
 

Let’s Hope It’s a Good One

By WK Leigh · January 1st, 2017 · No Comments

fireworks_needle

 

All of us here at Fremont Universe and Next Door Media would like to wish you a happy and prosperous New Year in Seattle, the city we live to love, and love to live in! As John Lennon sang about the New Year, “Let’s hope it’s a good one, without any fear.

January in Fremont is sure to be as lively as ever, so stay tuned for updates and news throughout the remaining winter months and into the spring.

 

Photo by Flickr user wpfphotos.

 

0 responses so far ↓

  • There are no comments yet...

Leave a Comment



More News from North Seattle


  • Taproot Theater gets green light for expansion
  • Met Market in Upper Queen Anne to close
  • Sneak peek at Chihuly Garden and Glass
  • Ballard’s annual Syttende Mai this Thursday
  • Stolen car stolen again, hits pedestrian