All of us here at Fremont Universe and Next Door Media would like to wish you a happy and prosperous New Year in Seattle, the city we live to love, and love to live in! As John Lennon sang about the New Year, “Let’s hope it’s a good one, without any fear.”

January in Fremont is sure to be as lively as ever, so stay tuned for updates and news throughout the remaining winter months and into the spring.

Photo by Flickr user wpfphotos.