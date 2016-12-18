News blog for Seattle's Fremont neighborhood
 

Last Sunday Market Before Christmas!

By WK Leigh · December 18th, 2016 · No Comments

This is the final Sunday before Christmas, so head over to the Fremont Sunday Market for your special gifts. Unlike department stores or major retailers, these vendors don’t sell out of “the good stuff” as the gift-giving season progresses. Every week brings a fresh supply of unique treasures, from vintage collectibles to handcrafted furniture, Pashmina scarves, jewelry, local honeys and jam — it’s always a surprise. For those of you who don’t realize it, there’s an entire underground lot stuffed with repurposed, vintage and rare finds. Raining? Doesn’t matter in the slightest. Some vendors start packing up around 4:00, so head over early for the best finds.

0 responses so far ↓

  • There are no comments yet...

Leave a Comment



More News from North Seattle


  • Taproot Theater gets green light for expansion
  • Met Market in Upper Queen Anne to close
  • Sneak peek at Chihuly Garden and Glass
  • Ballard’s annual Syttende Mai this Thursday
  • Stolen car stolen again, hits pedestrian