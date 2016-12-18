Last Sunday Market Before Christmas!

This is the final Sunday before Christmas, so head over to the Fremont Sunday Market for your special gifts. Unlike department stores or major retailers, these vendors don’t sell out of “the good stuff” as the gift-giving season progresses. Every week brings a fresh supply of unique treasures, from vintage collectibles to handcrafted furniture, Pashmina scarves, jewelry, local honeys and jam — it’s always a surprise. For those of you who don’t realize it, there’s an entire underground lot stuffed with repurposed, vintage and rare finds. Raining? Doesn’t matter in the slightest. Some vendors start packing up around 4:00, so head over early for the best finds.