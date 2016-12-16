Board Games and Craft Beer at Red Door

Calling all board games fans! The Red Door in Fremont is mixing up board games and craft beer on Monday night, December 19th, from 7 to 9 pm. Calling themselves a “newbie-friendly” group of old-school gamers, the folks behind this meetup are bringing back the high art of lo-tech fun.

Board games change each session and could include both modern and classics, such as Ticket to Ride, Flash Point, King of Tokyo, The Resistance, Dominion, Tokaido and 7 Wonders. If you don’t get your fill on the 19th, there’s another session on the 26th – same time and place.

Sign up beforehand by sending an RSVP to the MeetUp page. Then just show up at Red Door on Evanston Avenue, near the Fremont Market location, and take a left as you enter the building. Go all the way to the back and look for two really big round tables. With a group name like Inclusive Geekery, get ready to channel your Big Bang Theory muses.