Lunch Break Cooking Class Today in Fremont

I can’t think of a better way to spend your lunch break today: local Chef Kyle Wisner is dishing on de-lish ways to cook a roast, and the results are on your plate by the end of the 60-minute class. Call to check for last-minute openings (206-397-4271) – then head over to the Book Larder on Fremont Avenue at noon today (Monday December 12) to get hands-on tips and tricks for making drool-worthy holiday roasts. Kyle’s classes typically sell out, as class size is limited to 10 people.

If you’re lucky enough to snag a spot, here’s what’ll be steaming on your plate within the noon hour: Roasted pork loin with charred leeks, potatoes, and cultured cream; Spice loaf with preserved cranberries; and green salad with seasonal greens and a tahini herb dressing.

Known as “a community cookbook store,” the Book Larder is no stranger to sharing secrets from some of the best chefs in Seattle. Their 2017 roster of chef-taught classes starts off in January with topics such as grain-free suppers, Southern-style biscuits, and a seafood extravaganza. An upcoming highlight on the evening of February 6, 2017, is seasonal Moroccan food by chef Olaiya Land, who shares her knowledge on the North African spice palette. This one is sure to fill up, so make your reservation ASAP!