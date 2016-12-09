Fremont Winter Feast at the Market This Sunday!

It’s finally here, everybody — the Winter Feast Holiday Bazaar at Fremont Market! It’s this Sunday, December 11, at the usual market location on Evanston. At least 20 food trucks are on the roster this year, along with your favorite street food regulars. The event starts at 10 am and goes until 4 pm. There’s also at least 100 local shops decked out for the holidays, so come on over with an appetite and a shopping list.

Here’s a partial list of the food truck and street stall chefs dishing out their specialties at Fremont Winter Feast:

Fire and Scrape

Frelard Tamales

Wicked Good Grinders

The Biscuit Box

Mystery Bay Seafood Catering

Meat on a Mission

WE RECOMMEND: Check out a relative newbie on the scene at Fremont Market: The Pud. They’re cooking up real-deal traditional English Yorkshire Pudding served with roast beef, creamy mash, peas and sweet potatoes, all smothered in onion gravy. The owner and chef is actually from Yorkshire, so stop by to say hi (and hear his awesome accent!)